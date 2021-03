Andrew Winegarner has taken the Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly script for Star Wars 9 and made a fantastic webcomic.

Hey, Star Wars fans. I've been working the past year on a comic book adaptation of Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars Episode IX script "Duel of the Fates" and I'd like you to check it out! (It will be 7 issues total when completed.)

— Andrew Winegarner (@AndyWinegarner) March 4, 2021

Trevorrow was hired to direct the final installment in the 'Skywalker' saga but was replaced by JJ Abrams.

The first issue of the comic looks great!