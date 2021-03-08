This training can help launch your freelance copywriting business in 2021

If you want to work, you need to know where people need talents like yours. That means if you've got a talent for writing in 2021, you should seriously consider launching yourself as a full-service copywriter.

While you might think 2020 was a calamity for businesses, it was also a starting point for just as many. In fact, applications to start new businesses were up almost 20 percent by late 2020 over the same period a year before. And whether they're selling pillows, pomegranates, or premium life insurance, every enterprise needs to be able to market itself well in our brisk world.

With The Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle, you can set yourself up as an expert in messaging and hang your own shingle as a qualified freelance copywriter.

This package includes five courses and nearly 20 hours of hardcore training that will not only sharpen your actual writing skills, but offer critical guidance in starting your own viable freelance writing business.

It all starts with Copywriting: How to Be a Crazy Good Copywriter and Write Copy Like a 6-Figure a Year Copywriter. Here, students discover various ways to handle copywriting as they dig into over 50 unique elements and a simple, yet proven system for mastering the discipline. That training is honed through topics like the three methods for writing a first draft, plus the seven steps for putting together headlines that grab attention.

Meanwhile, the Copywriting Course Level 4 will teach you how to build effective ad copy, the ins and outs of copywriting for print media, and more.

Armed with this knowledge, the next step is starting your freelance copywriting business. With How to Become a Freelance Copywriter: Work from Home, students work through a thorough template for getting your business up and running in just seven days. Business Writing Training can help as well, honing the professionalism in your writing, like how to write an effective and efficient business letter or email.

Each course in The Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle is a $200 value separately, but you can grab all five courses in this collection for a lot less, just $24.99.

