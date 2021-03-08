CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter looks at how the pandemic has changed news television and resulted in a slew of delightful bloopers live from reporters' remote studios, aka their living rooms, bedrooms, and closets. (Goofs begin around 2:12 in the video above.)
Watch how TV news reporters go on camera from home, including bloopers
- cnn
- television
- This is CNN
- TV news
