Watch Missouri pastor's sexist, racist, anti-LGBTQ sermon about women's looks

Baptist Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark questioned why women fall apart after they get married. "Why is it that women, after they get married, let themselves go?" he asked his Missouri church in February. "I'm not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump… Not everyone has to look like that, but you don't have to look like a butch, either!"

"Men have a need for their women to look like women. Sweatpants don't cut it all the time. Wearing flip flops and pajamas to Walmart – that ain't going to work. Ain't nothing attractive about that," the sloppy pastor said. "And men want their wives to look good at home and in public, can I get an Amen!"

Pastor Stewart Allen-Clark: "I'm not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump…"



Does he own a mirror?pic.twitter.com/7AmOTv6xZq — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) March 7, 2021

Since his outrageous sermon (full 22-minutes below), in which he also talked about how women are ugly without makeup and how their hair shouldn't be cut (it's not "hot"), he has been put on leave.

The good pastor is also known for his racist remarks, such as "If beautiful women from the south are called 'southern belles,' does that mean beautiful women from Mexico are called 'Taco Belles?'"

Pastor Stuart Allen-Clark: "If beautiful women from the south are called 'southern belles,' does that mean beautiful women from Mexico are called 'Taco Belles?' pic.twitter.com/g4XH1cDn65 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 7, 2021

Via USA Today