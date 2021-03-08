A kinkajou, or honey bear, is thoroughly enjoying a big piece of fruit at a Wildlife Refuge when his friend butts in, sniffing to see what he's got. Not wanting to share, he casually pins her down with a paw as he continues to relish his snack.
Watch the hilarious way this honey bear avoids having to share food with his buddy
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- kinkajous
- pin-down maneuvers
This crystal chess set adds an exquisite touch to your game and is on sale for over 40% off
Historians say chess likely started in India all the way back in the 7th century. And while it's never really been absent over those hundreds of years since, it's certainly experienced waxes and wanes in its public acclaim over the centuries. Even among all those ebbs and flows of history, chess is having a bit… READ THE REST
A bizarre Lindsey Graham waxes mystical about Trump's "dark side" – "I'm trying to harness the magic"
In an interview with Axios on HBO, Trump-sycophant Lindsey Graham speaks as if he and the ex-president are part of the same coven. "There's something about Trump – there's a dark side, and there's some magic there. And what I'm trying to do is just harness the magic," he says earnestly. "He could make the… READ THE REST
Big Wendy used 441 Rubik's Cubes to create a Lucille Ball mosaic
Rubik's Cube artist Big Wendy, who in July used Rubik's Cubes to create an Erno Rubik portrait blindfolded, created this Lucille Ball mosaic with 441 Rubik's Cubes. The former Survivor contestant, who also goes by Wendy Diaz, says it took her only three hours to make the portrait, and that she created it in celebration… READ THE REST
Anytongs can declutter any kitchen by turning your flatware into cooking tongs
When they asked staffers at culinary website, The Kitchn, to name the single most important food prep tool, those cooking experts shockingly did not fall in behind the ever trusty chef's knife. No, for their money, no kitchen is actually complete without a quality set of tongs. Versatility is why those foodies can't get by… READ THE REST
DogTV is the video playmate, babysitter, and therapist your dog needs each day
Your dog usually has no problem curling up with you on the couch for a little TV time. But make no mistake — they're only there to get in some quality time with their favorite human. While they may sit quietly or even gaze at the TV for a few unbroken seconds, they aren't nearly… READ THE REST
This décor piece brings the Moon to your desk in stunningly accurate detail
With space-mania at an unquestioned high thanks to the rousing success of NASA's Mars Perseverance mission, it's time to represent and pay respects to the ingenuity of the human race. Anybody can say they love space. Anybody can watch Apollo 13 or The Right Stuff and feel the tingle. But not everybody can step up… READ THE REST