Absolutely lovely 1964 VW samba

This VW sunroof bus is adorable and inadequate for more than day trips to the beach, if the road to the beach is short, flat, and it is not very hot out.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1964 Volkswagen Type 2 was purchased by its current owner in 2005, around which time the vehicle underwent a 16-month overhaul at ISP West of Carson, California. The bus was refinished in two-tone white and blue, the gray interior was redone, a 1.6-liter flat-four was installed, and the four-speed manual gearbox was rebuilt. Features include eight roof windows, a sunroof, a Westfalia roof rack, seating for nine, and a 12-volt electrical system. Approximately 6k miles have been added by the owner since completion of the project, and Volkswagen AG exhibited the vehicle during Monterey Car Week in 2017. This 21-window Microbus is now offered on dealership consignment with service records from current ownership, build photos, appraisal paperwork, and a clean California title.

These underpowered, prone to overheating, poorly handling four-cylinder microbuses are deeply sought after because they are cute. With the sunroof and windows, a Samba is not stiflingly hot to ride in.

Load the bus up with a few average-sized American friends in these 2020s and she may struggle on flat roads. Uphill chances are the VW will overheat. Downhill you'll struggle to stop.

The enjoyment of driving, however, is oddly instilled in VW buses and you'll smile the whole time… until it breaks.