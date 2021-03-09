Entire Nevada Democratic Party staff quits after progressives win leadership election



The entire staff of the Nevada Democratic Party quit after progressives beat the [Harry] "Reid Machine" in party elections.

Not long after Judith Whitmer won her election on Saturday to become chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, she got an email from the party's executive director, Alana Mounce. The message from Mounce began with a note of congratulations, before getting to her main point. She was quitting. So was every other employee. And so were all the consultants. And the staff would be taking severance checks with them, thank you very much. On March 6, a coalition of progressive candidates backed by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America took over the leadership of the Nevada Democratic Party, sweeping all five party leadership positions in a contested election that evening

Why are Dems like this? Because the Democratic Party treats power as an end in itself, to be used as little as possible, rather than as a means to accomplish policy goals. When Dems win, the most exciting outcome is the changing of the guard, the assigning of the status quota to those who have earned it. Which is to say: a job fair.

Dems cannot really tolerate progressives and democratic socialists, in the end, because those people aren't in the party for the job fair. Sadly, the job fair is the party.

When these staffers knew the job fair wasn't happening, they abandoned the base instantly. No other reason to stay, no better reason to go.