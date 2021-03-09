Overseas spectators forbidden from Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will take place as planned, but only residents of Japan will be allowed to attend in person.

From U.S. News and World Report:

Kyodo [news agency] said the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, Kyodo cited the officials as saying.

The opening ceremony of the torch relay would also be held without any spectators, Kyodo said.

"The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic," Kyodo said, quoting the officials.