ITV confirms Piers Morgan gone for good after nasty remarks about Meghan Markle

In a blockbuster interview this weekend, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that she felt suicidal under the pressure of Palace life and the racist coverage she receives from UK tabloids. Oleaginous commentator Piers Morgan, himself a former tabloid editor, accused her of lying. After stepping close to the edge many times on Good Morning Britain, the network TV show he presents, this was the step too far: he has lost the gig for good.

Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain, ITV has announced. The announcement comes after broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after it received more than 41,000 complaints regarding comment made by the presenter following Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. In a statement, the broadcaster said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain."

David wrote earlier that Morgan stormed off the show's set this morning after some mild criticism from another presenter. This has been going on a long time: Morgan's boorish coverage of Markle—never responded to by her as far as I can tell—was increasingly obsessive and unsavory, which likely contributed to ITV's willingness to see him gone.



Morgan is known in the U.S. mostly for his unloved and short-lived stint as Larry King's replacement on Live. In the U.K., though, he was mostly known for his time on Fleet Streeet, famously fired for publishing crudely falsified images of British soldiers abusing prisoners, and for his involvement in the phone-hacking scandal, in which the voicemails and messages of celebrities and victims of crime were regularly hacked into by tabloid reporters.