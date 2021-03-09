Roboticist and musician Moritz Simon Geist built the "Jazz Popcorn Robot," a contraption that enables popping kernels to trigger a robotic drum kit. Dig that out jazz. Man.
Popcorn popping controls robotic drum set to play free jazz solo
