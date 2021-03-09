The Apology Line podcast is a thrilling listen

I love listening to podcasts while I draw in my sketchbook, and I recently came across The Apology Line. I was immediately hooked and listened to all 6 episodes in one day. The show recalls the story of a man known as "Mr. Apology," who started a phone line in Manhattan in the 1980s where callers could anonymously apologize for anything that they wanted to get off of their chest, big or small. It wasn't long before Mr. Apology's project took a dark turn.

From the show description:

If you could call a number and say you're sorry, and no one would know…what would you apologize for? For fifteen years, you could call a number in Manhattan and do just that. This is the story of the line and the man at the other end who became consumed by his own creation.

This is one of my favorite short podcast series I've listened to- fascinating, dark, and wonderfully narrated.