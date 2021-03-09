These Mini Brat Dolls (not to be confused with Bratz Dolls) were made by Parksmith in 1967. As depicted on the box, the "world's cutest but naughtiest miniature doll" will be bratty and stick its tongue out at you if you give it a squeeze.
The "Mini Brat Doll" that sticks its tongue out when squeezed
