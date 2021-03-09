The one brisket trimming video to rule them

I went deep down the YouTube 'how to make a brisket' rathole last week. I watched many more videos on the art and process of smoking beef brisket than I knew were out there or possible.

Had I been pointed to this video first I could have stopped, even in some of the folks in YouTube instructional bbq videos are really colorful.

Aaron Franklin is a bbq champion who makes amazing brisket, runs a brisket restaurant in Austin, Texas, and lays everything you need to know in this simple and easy-to-follow video.

My first attempt at a full packer brisket was an incredible success, thanks to YouTube.

T Roy Cooks and Harry Soo were also super helpful, and entertaining.