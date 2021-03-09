These girls are suspicious of the strange barefaced man who resembles their dad. When he reaches for one of them, the other instinctively lays her arm over her sistter to prevent him from taking her.
Watch baby protect her sister from clean-shaven dad
- COMMENTS
- cute
- Funny
Bloopers from Elmo and Robin Williams
Enjoy these bloopers from Robin Williams's visit with Elmo on Sesame Street episode #2835 from 1991. Williams is wonderful as expected but Elmo steals the show at the end. The clip appears in the the lovely and bittersweet 2018 documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. READ THE REST
Watch Weird Al's home movies
Thanks to my son, there's been something of a "Weird Al" Yankovic revival at our house. Above is a selection of Weird Al's home movies that were included in his Poodle Hat Enhanced CD (2003). READ THE REST
Watch Al "Grandpa Munster" Lewis do a real weather report for WPIX
Not only was he a very funny vampire, Al Lewis was a restaurateur, candidate for New York governor, and, as seen above, occasional weatherman for WPIX-TV. "Tomorrow is gonna be beautiful! It's gonna warm up. There'll be sun. Oh, it's wonderful!" READ THE REST
This training can help launch your freelance copywriting business in 2021
If you want to work, you need to know where people need talents like yours. That means if you've got a talent for writing in 2021, you should seriously consider launching yourself as a full-service copywriter. While you might think 2020 was a calamity for businesses, it was also a starting point for just as… READ THE REST
This crystal chess set adds an exquisite touch to your game and is on sale for over 40% off
Historians say chess likely started in India all the way back in the 7th century. And while it's never really been absent over those hundreds of years since, it's certainly experienced waxes and wanes in its public acclaim over the centuries. Even among all those ebbs and flows of history, chess is having a bit… READ THE REST
Anytongs can declutter any kitchen by turning your flatware into cooking tongs
When they asked staffers at culinary website, The Kitchn, to name the single most important food prep tool, those cooking experts shockingly did not fall in behind the ever trusty chef's knife. No, for their money, no kitchen is actually complete without a quality set of tongs. Versatility is why those foodies can't get by… READ THE REST