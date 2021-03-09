Watch baby protect her sister from clean-shaven dad

Mark Frauenfelder
I shaved for the first time in a while and my girls did not like it.

These girls are suspicious of the strange barefaced man who resembles their dad. When he reaches for one of them, the other instinctively lays her arm over her sistter to prevent him from taking her.