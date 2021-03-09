Watch: John Oliver warns Meghan Markle about 'emotionally stunted' royal family in 2018

Soothsayer John Oliver knew what was coming for Meghan Markle in 2018, telling Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, "I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute… she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

When Colbert came to the royal family's defense, saying this generation seemed like nice people, Oliver sort of agreed with a wobbly "yeah," and then added, "They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job – that's what she's marrying into… It's going to be weird for her."

Oliver's warning to Meghan Markle resurfaced on Sunday after Oprah Winfrey's interview with Markle and Prince Harry: