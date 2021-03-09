Watch Piers Morgan storm off the set of Good Morning Britain… for good

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O

Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain this morning after host Alex Beresford called Morgan out for his constant trashing of Meghan Markle, including making nasty remarks about her mental health. Apparently, Morgan won't be returning. You can watch the full segment below. From The Guardian:

ITV said it had accepted the presenter's decision to leave the breakfast show, saying in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Meghan and Harry Oprah claimsRead more

Ofcom has launched an investigation into Morgan's comments, after receiving more than 41,000 complaints.

Morgan had made dismissive remarks on Monday's show about Meghan's claims during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the US on Sunday night to have had issues with her mental health.

Ofcom said it had received 41,015 complaints about Morgan's comments as of early Tuesday afternoon and had launched an investigation into whether or not he had broken the UK broadcasting code.