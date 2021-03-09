Jay Christensen is an arial cinematographer in Minneapolis who shot this breathtaking video of the city's Bryant Lake bowling alley with an FPV drone. If you like "Right Up Our Alley," check out one of his other spectacular creations, "Movie Night," below.
Watch striking footage of a bowling alley captured with FPV drone
- COMMENTS
- arial photography
- first-person views
- Jay Christensen
This training can help launch your freelance copywriting business in 2021
If you want to work, you need to know where people need talents like yours. That means if you've got a talent for writing in 2021, you should seriously consider launching yourself as a full-service copywriter. While you might think 2020 was a calamity for businesses, it was also a starting point for just as… READ THE REST
This crystal chess set adds an exquisite touch to your game and is on sale for over 40% off
Historians say chess likely started in India all the way back in the 7th century. And while it's never really been absent over those hundreds of years since, it's certainly experienced waxes and wanes in its public acclaim over the centuries. Even among all those ebbs and flows of history, chess is having a bit… READ THE REST
Anytongs can declutter any kitchen by turning your flatware into cooking tongs
When they asked staffers at culinary website, The Kitchn, to name the single most important food prep tool, those cooking experts shockingly did not fall in behind the ever trusty chef's knife. No, for their money, no kitchen is actually complete without a quality set of tongs. Versatility is why those foodies can't get by… READ THE REST