Gritty posed for an official nude portrait

Thom Dunn

The Flyers commissioned artist Benjamin David for this intimate portrait. He told the Philly Voice:

Davis said it was hard to tell how long it took him to complete the painting because he "kind of spaced out a little bit," but he estimated it was about 90 minutes. 

Spaced out, huh? 

"His gaze, his body — his essence, really," Davis admitted. "His belly button." 

"Hopefully, this is one step closer to being able to do my personal art full-time."

Gritty posed nude for a 'French jawn' painting during Flyers game [Michael Tanenbaum / Philly Voice]