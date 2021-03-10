Gritty posed for an official nude portrait

The Flyers commissioned artist Benjamin David for this intimate portrait. He told the Philly Voice:

Davis said it was hard to tell how long it took him to complete the painting because he "kind of spaced out a little bit," but he estimated it was about 90 minutes.

Spaced out, huh?

"His gaze, his body — his essence, really," Davis admitted. "His belly button."

"Hopefully, this is one step closer to being able to do my personal art full-time."