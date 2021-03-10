Hoping to trigger Supreme Court revolution, Arkansas bans abortion

Lawmakers in Arkansas yesterday banned almost all abortions, including for victims of incest and rape. The bill receiving overwhelming support in both chambers of its legislature. Signing it into law, Governor Asa Hutchinson wrote that he knows it is unconstitutional, but that he hopes Supreme Court conservatives will use the law to overturn decades of precedent.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson says, "I will sign SB6 because of overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions. SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law. I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court."