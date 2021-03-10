Image: Andrea Sartorati / Flickr & jeffreyw / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)
"Jack and Diane" but all the lyrics are just "Suckin' on a Chilli Dog"
- COMMENTS
- chili dog
- hot dogs
- jack and diane
- john mellencamp
- oh yeah life goes on
- parody
- parody song
- suckin on a chilli dog
Man walking around like he's in a video game hits an invisible wall
It seems like it might be easy to walk around like you're in a video game, gliding against invisible walls and jerking suddenly from one motion-captured pace to another. But this man has the knack of making something difficult look difficult, even while excelling at it without apparent effort. Previously: READ THE REST
Fake ad "A Special Offer" gets cosmic
Quebec filmmakers Thoroughbread Pictures created this unexpectedly deep short that seems like an ad at times, but is way too philosophical. They note: FYI: we are not in anyway affiliated with Old Grand or Beam Suntory. Saw the bottle you see here in Alabama in 2014 and it has never left my mind. (But if… READ THE REST
Parody 'Trump Presidential Library' is dead on
This is a fantastic example of what the DJT Presidential Library should be. The Hall of Criminality and the Alt-Right Auditorium are perfect. The Donald J Trump Presidential Library READ THE REST
Learn how to use Ableton Live 11 like an industry pro for $35 with these courses
If you love music, then you likely had Feb. 23 circled on your calendar for a long time. No, it wasn't an album release or concert date. It's the day music makers were finally able to get their hands on Ableton Live 11, one of the most powerful music production tools ever created. The latest… READ THE REST
These Zap It Electric Rackets raise your bug-killing game to new heights
Fly swatters are an exercise in futility. You stand there with a ridiculous piece of floppy plastic in your hand, flailing wildly to smack a microscopic bug who always dodges, then undoubtedly laughs his little bug face off at your general incompetence. Flies are bad enough, but when the stakes raise to little bloodsucking mosquitoes,… READ THE REST
The Twisty Glass Mini Combo makes a quick smoke break easier than ever
It's not an easy world these days for smokers. Sure, some states like Illinois and North Carolina are granting smokers priority status for the COVID vaccine. However, that's really just an acknowledgment that they're a higher risk for contracting and suffering from the illness than others. Since pulling out a pipe or vape pen for… READ THE REST