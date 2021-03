I had no idea there was still a "CW" let alone a reboot coming of the classic series 'Kung Fu.'

Instead of David Carradine, we have Olivia Liang as Nicky Chen, a college dropout who solves other people's problems with Kung Fu.

I was always a bit freaked out by the idea that when David Carradine's character finally achieved mastery of Kung Fu his reward was to be kicked out of his home and forced to live on the road.