Nicaraguan government establishes new Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs, The Moon, and Other Celestial Bodies

From the LA Times:

Nicaragua has created a new National Ministry for Extraterrestrial Space Affairs, The Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, which is drawing amused reactions on social media in a nation that has been struggling since anti-government protests three years ago.

The agency was approved by 76 legislators Wednesday in the country's congress, which is dominated by President Daniel Ortega's Sandinista Party. Fifteen opposition legislators abstained.

In a country that has a hard time supplying its people with food, fuel and COVID-19 vaccines, it is not clear exactly what the ministry is supposed to do.

It will be under the control of the Nicaraguan army, which has no space program. The law says the ministry "will promote the development of space activities, with the aim of broadening the country's capacities in the fields of education, industry, science and technology."