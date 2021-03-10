Patch tatty jeans with intentionally tatty patches

Rob Beschizza

I have a hole in my jeans because I moved an old hip-height metal filing cabinet with my hip, just like a normal person. In researching solutions, I chanced across the Tatter Patch. it's a denim patch designed to look tatty, so that you can fix a big hole in your jeans without it looking as if it's been repaired at all.