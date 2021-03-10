After being told she is operating from a misconception, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA45) shuts down a patronizing oil executive.
Rep. Katie Porter kindly offers to remove the oil industry's tax exemptions
- COMMENTS
- congress
- katie porter
- oil
The Trump administration's last-minute attempt to sell off Alaskan drilling rights totally bombed
A small bit of good news that got overshadowed by the rest of the chaos on Wednesday, January 10: Shortly after President Trump lost his bid for re-election, the Trump Administration decided to push through some rushed plans to sell off the oil drilling rights to the previously-protected Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. As… READ THE REST
How fossil fuel companies are knowingly scheming to profit from climate change
In early March 2020, New York Magazine published an excellent article the went behind the scenes of a Shell corporate conference. It's a long read, but has continued to haunt me ever since, as journalist Malcolm Harris (author of Kids These Days: Human Capital and the Making of Millennials) chats it up with oil executives… READ THE REST
Gen Z'ers who aspired to work in the oil industry are feeling very sad about their future prospects
The New York Times has a new piece focusing on 4 young 20-somethings who are suddenly questioning their lifelong goals of making bank in the oil and petroleum industries. There's Sabrina Burns, a senior studying petroleum engineering at UT Austin, who has been crushed by the drop in demand for oil and gas, thanks to… READ THE REST
Learn how to use Ableton Live 11 like an industry pro for $35 with these courses
If you love music, then you likely had Feb. 23 circled on your calendar for a long time. No, it wasn't an album release or concert date. It's the day music makers were finally able to get their hands on Ableton Live 11, one of the most powerful music production tools ever created. The latest… READ THE REST
These Zap It Electric Rackets raise your bug-killing game to new heights
Fly swatters are an exercise in futility. You stand there with a ridiculous piece of floppy plastic in your hand, flailing wildly to smack a microscopic bug who always dodges, then undoubtedly laughs his little bug face off at your general incompetence. Flies are bad enough, but when the stakes raise to little bloodsucking mosquitoes,… READ THE REST
The Twisty Glass Mini Combo makes a quick smoke break easier than ever
It's not an easy world these days for smokers. Sure, some states like Illinois and North Carolina are granting smokers priority status for the COVID vaccine. However, that's really just an acknowledgment that they're a higher risk for contracting and suffering from the illness than others. Since pulling out a pipe or vape pen for… READ THE REST