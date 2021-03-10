New York Governor Cuomo accused of sexual misconduct by sixth woman

Rob Beschizza
Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Delta News Hub (CC BY 2.0)

Another claimed victim of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo came forward yesterday, bringing the total to six. The latest woman to accuse him of misconduct, a member of his staff, says Cuomo touched her without consent at the governor's mansion last year. The Albany Times Union:

The alleged incident took place after the woman, a member of the governor's Executive Chamber staff, had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter. The woman's supervisors recently became aware of the allegation and alerted the governor's counsel of it on Monday.

Cuomo says he "never touched anyone inappropriately."