Video: Comparing Democrat and GOP priorities makes Kevin McCarthy look like an idiot

Carla Sinclair

Meidas Touch does a good job juxtaposing the priorities of democrats and republicans. While democrats work tirelessly on the American Rescue Plan to bring relief to millions affected by the Covid pandemic, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sits and reads Green Eggs and Ham out loud as a failed stunt to protest six of Dr. Seuss' books being pulled by a private company for racist content. Priorities, priorities.