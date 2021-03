Musician Aaron Arcand caught this footage of a boy hanging from his ski lift chair a few days ago at Table Mountain in Canada. Arcand cheers him on, saying "Just keep on hanging!' and "Almost there, boy!"

On his Instagram site, Arcand says the boy was sitting "way too close by the edge" of his chair "looking down on the side of his seat" when he "accidentally slipped off…" But the boy successfully hung on like a champ until he reached the top.