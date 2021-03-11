A dad finds a scary funnel-web spider in his driveway and teaches his son what to do

A father and young son find this large funnel-web spider in their driveway in Australia. Named for their funnel-shaped webs, while some species of funnel-web spiders are "friendly," others "are the most deadly spiders in the world," according to LiveScience. The dad in this video admits he knows they can be dangerous, and yet instead of stomping the hell out it, he carefully lifts the "aggressive" spider with a stick (which the spider apparently tries to bite) and carries it away from his house. He eventually placed it "half a block away in some trees," according to his comments on his reddit page, where the video was originally played.