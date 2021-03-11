CW has cast the live-action 'Powerpuff Girls'

Riverdale with superpowers, tho not witchy ones? The CW has cast the three actors to play the iconic Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault.

Deadline:

Bennet will portray Blossom Utonium. Although she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom's repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.

Cameron will play Bubbles Utonium. Her sweet-girl disposition won America's hearts as a child, and she still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.

Perrault is Buttercup Utonium. She was the rebellious badass of the Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.