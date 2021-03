In the 1960s Harry Bentley Bradley went straight from Pratt to GM, where he worked as a designer. He moonlighted as a hot rod customizer. In 1967 he modified a stock Dodge pickup into something else entirely, dubbed the Deora. The next year, Bradley moved to California and took a job at Mattel to design their new line of Hot Wheels cars. The Deora, complete with two little surfboards, was among the first series of 16 Hot Wheels cars in 1968, of which Bradley designed 11.

[Via Core77]