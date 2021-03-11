I use this cordless rechargeable drill/driver almost every day

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought the Tacklife cordless drill / driver in 2019 and I use it all the time. You can vary the speed with the trigger button, and it comes with a set of drill bits and different driver bits. It only needs to be charged infrequently and has more torque than I need. For the price, this is a great tool.