I bought the Tacklife cordless drill / driver in 2019 and I use it all the time. You can vary the speed with the trigger button, and it comes with a set of drill bits and different driver bits. It only needs to be charged infrequently and has more torque than I need. For the price, this is a great tool.
I use this cordless rechargeable drill/driver almost every day
Cheap iPad stand is great for kitchen use
We have an iPad in the kitchen to look up recipes, watch the news, stream Netflix, and a million other things. We keep it on this stand I bought a few years ago. It's made of tough plastic and you can adjust the angle. It folds up making it good for travel. It's cheap, too! READ THE REST
This cheap USB powered DVD drive comes in handy
Who uses DVDs these days? I avoid them as much as possible, but occasionally I need a DVD drive to rip or access something stored on a DVD. This thin-profile USB-powered DVD read/write drive is just what I need. It's so cheap that it will pay for itself the first time you use it. READ THE REST
I use this little Bluetooth amp to play music and podcasts in the living room
I bought the Nobsound G3 2 Channel Bluetooth 5.0 Power Amplifier in 2019 and attached a couple of speakers to it. Now anyone in the family can play music, audiobooks, YouTube audio, and podcasts from their phone. It's tiny so you can hide in under furniture if you want it out of sight. It has far… READ THE REST
