Images on Twitter show dramatic aftermath of recent heavy rain in Hawaii

Carla Sinclair

Parts of Hawaii across the islands were hit with up to 20 inches of heavy rain in 48 hours, from Sunday to Tuesday, causing floods, landslides, and evacuations. On Tuesday Governor Ige signed an emergency proclamation to get relief for the communities that were affected. Here are some videos and photos people posted on Twitter showing the massive damage caused by the rain.