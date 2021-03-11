Listen: Audio of Trump's desperate call to Georgia's election fraud investigator just released

Audio of Trump's pathetic six-minute call to Frances Watson, Georgia's chief investigator of election fraud, trying to convince her that "something bad happened," has just been released. The call, made in December, was reported on all over the media in early January, but the audio hasn't been available to the public until now.

"Something bad happened," he tells Watson, trying to talk her into believing in the Big Lie. "When the right answer comes out, you'll be praised… Whatever you can do, Frances, it would be — it's a great thing. It's an important thing for the country, so important. You have no idea, so important. And I very much appreciate it."