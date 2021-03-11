Police find huge stolen playground slide inside child's bedroom

In December, a 400 pound slide vanished from a park in Pasco, Washington. Two weeks ago, police found the slide inside a child's bedroom in a mobile home. Detective Julie Lee, seen above on the slide, were searching the property of a gentleman suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars. From KEPR:

Police say most of the original playground set was left behind back in December, but the slide was taken, the top sawed off, it was repainted, and it was mounted on a bunkbed. Pasco Parks and Rec arrived and recovered the slide.

Police arrested Dustin Allen Bushnell, 30, of Burbank, on investigative hold for Possession of Stolen Property for the slide. No charges have been filed for the converters.