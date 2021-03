Almost as much fun to destroy as the real thing, LEGO San Francisco is sure to be a hit.

This LEGO Architecture kit includes some rudimentary 'painted ladies' and Coit Tower and the dildo-esque Salesforce Tower. I may paint my Alcatraz to resemble the Nov 1969-June 1971 occupied version.

LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21043 San Francisco Building Kit includes Alcatraz model, Golden Gate Bridge and other San Francisco architectural landmarks (565 Pieces) via Amazon