Sleep in a far-out UFO that landed in otherworldly Joshua Tree, California

In 1968, Finnish architect Matti Suuronen revealed the Futuro home, a pre-fab fiberglass-reinforced plastic structure just 50 square meters inside. There were fewer than 100 of the homes ever built and 60 to 80 of them survive to this day. (The original Futuro in New Zealand just sold.) If you're seeking a far out vacation, you can book a night at a fine Futuro in the otherworldly setting of Joshua Tree, California. The Area 55 Futuro House is available for rental at $225/night via Airbnb.

According to Mental Floss, this particular Futuro once "belonged to Hugh Hefner, who installed it at the original Playboy Club Hotel in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, back in 1968. The pod passed through several other owners and eventually landed in the hands of music producer Ronald Jackson, who converted it into a glamper's dream home and opened it for business in October 2019."