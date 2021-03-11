I enjoyed this masterpiece of Hitchcockian suspense.
Slice of bread falls over
Delicious edible crayons
There are many non-toxic beeswax crayons and snacks cunningly disguised as crayons, but now you can eat some delicious actual crayons. A U.S. Marine made them, obviously. WE BRING YOU THE 1st EVER TRULY EDIBLE/COLORABLE CRAYON IN THE WORLD! We are proud and honored to introduce you to Crayons Ready-to-Eat LLC also known as CRE's™… READ THE REST
Chinese couple tries Mexican food for the first time
In this video we learn that Mexican food pairs well with Chinese liquor. The person who posted this video says: "If you want to see Chinese people try Mexican food for the first time, then here is my aunt and uncle trying different kinds of Mexican food from a Mexican restaurant in Qingdao, China. We're… READ THE REST
Menu at Saudi hotel offers "accuracy of sheep meat", "my property" and "tuna is a problem"
Concept artist and illustrator Vlada Monakhova (artstation, ko-fi) reports that a family acquaintance is "stuck in a hotel in Saudi Arabia" but has been given a menu to work their way through until the pandemic lockdown lifts. So my mother's friend's husband is stuck in a hotel in Saudi Arabia and this is the order… READ THE REST
