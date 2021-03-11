Texas AG threatens to sue the City of Austin to end its mask mandate

The City of Austin, continuing to follow CDC guidance and refusing to join in Texas' statewide de-masking, may be subject to a lawsuit from Texas.

CBS News reports:

Texas' attorney general on Wednesday threatened to sue officials in Austin and Travis County if they did not lift local mask mandates. The announcement comes after Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order last week to lift the statewide mask mandate, despite warnings from health officials about reopening prematurely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

…

Despite Abbot's executive order, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in letter Wednesday that officials in the city of Austin — and the county that contains it — stated that "local orders requiring individuals to wear face masks while outside their homes will continue unabated." He addressed the letter to Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, both of whom have said local mask mandates will remain in effect.