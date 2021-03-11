This at-home DNA test kit is like 23andMe for your cat, and it's just $130

Dogs wear practically everything they feel and think right on their expressively furry faces. But your cat? They usually play things a lot closer to the chest.

Of course, no pet is going to walk up and offer their full genealogy and biographical history, but cats always seem to be particularly inscrutable. And unless you explicitly know your feline's family tree, it may be hard to pin down even simple basics about your pet, like their breed and the genetic markers they carry to help you better care for them throughout their life.

Basepaws is an at-home cat genetics test that can help answer a lot of those lingering questions about where your cat truly comes from.

It's essentially like the human DNA testing firms like 23andMe, except for your cat. Once you sign up and get your CatKit in the mail, all you have to do is swab the inside of your cat's cheek to supply a quick DNA sample. You send the sample back to Basepaws and within a few weeks, you'll receive a detailed report on your cat, outlining everything those genes say about their breed, overall health, and even personality traits and habits.

Researchers compare each sample against the largest cat DNA database in the world so they can better determine your cat's specific breed composition among 21 breed different types and 4 breed regions.

In addition to that chromosome map, you'll also see where your pet lands on the Wild Cat Index, where your pet's particular genome can point to their most direct big cat brothers and sisters, like tigers, lions, cheetahs, cougars, and more to help you better understand their individual, yet innate personality quirks.

Perhaps most importantly, your Basepaws report also checks your cat against 39 different genetic markers keyed to find any mutations that could be a predisposition to 17 different feline diseases, including kidney disorders, retinal degeneration, and Hageman deficiencies.

That breakdown also comes with health recommendations based on your cat's test results, so you keep an eye out for any potential trouble and help treat or even ward off health issues before they become more significant.

With an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 500 Amazon reviews, you can save almost $20 off the price of a complete Basepaws Breed and Health DNA Test right now. With the savings, you can get the full 411 on your cat for just $129.99.

Prices are subject to change.