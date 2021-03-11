Watch: Every living president and first lady join in new vaccine PSA – except Donald and Melania

A PSA promoting vaccinations for Covid-19 includes every living president and first lady – except Donald and Melania Trump. The video, released today, shows the Bidens and past presidents and first ladies receiving their shots as the presidents take turns narrating the PSA. Of course Trump, who hid the fact that he was receiving the vaccination in January, is not shown receiving his shot.

From Politico:

The PSAs were produced by the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative as part of their Covid-19 Vaccine Education Initiative's "It's Up To You" campaign, and the project specifically featuring the former presidents and first ladies began last December.

The videos Thursday are just the latest public initiative by former presidents not to include Donald Trump, who left office in January upon the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

As part of the inaugural proceedings, Obama, Bush and Clinton put out a joint video statement promoting bipartisanship and wishing Biden well. All three men also appeared in-person for Biden's swearing in; the 96-year-old Carter did not attend.

Trump was notably absent on Inauguration Day, declining to participate in the ceremonial transfer of power after falsely alleging for weeks that Biden had won the 2020 White House race illegitimately. Biden said Trump's decision not to attend was a "good thing" after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.