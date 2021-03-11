Windsors "very much not a racist family", says future king

Following Oprah Winfrey's startling interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (in which the Duchess revealed the royal family failed to protect her from the UK's relentlessly vicious tabloids and that one of them made a racist remark) the Queen released a careful statement saying she loved them and that "recollections may vary." Now grandson William—England's future King assuming that the helicopters continue to be well-maintained, etc.—uttered an incautious one:

As he departed a school in Stratford alongside his wife the Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday, Prince William was asked by a reporter: "Is the royal family a racist family, sir?" The duke replied: "We're very much not a racist family."

Quite unracist when you think about it actually! Malcolm Tucker would be screaming.