Alice Cooper's "I'm Eighteen" turns 50

Gareth Branwyn

Fifty years ago, on March 9, 1971, Alice Cooper released Love It to Death, their third studio album. It contained the single, "I'm Eighteen," which would be the band's first Top 40 hit.

Here is Alice, in 1972, performing "I'm Eighteen" on the German music show, Beat-Club.

Image: Screengrab