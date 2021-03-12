GOP Arizona lawmaker John Kavanagh: "Everybody shouldn't be voting"

After Trump's big loss in November, Republicans will stop at nothing to rig the next election, whether it's spreading Big Lie election fraud conspiracy theories or changing laws to make it harder for people to vote (under the pretense of protecting against "voter fraud"). And Arizona Republican lawmaker John Kavanaugh makes no bones about it when he says, "Everybody shouldn't be voting." Kavanagh, who had a 20-year police career before entering politics, says republicans "don't mind putting security measures in that won't let everyone vote."

This is what John Kavanaugh, a GOP member of Arizona's House of Representatives told CNN about voting. @DianneG @ericbradner report https://t.co/XEzkU6XQYv pic.twitter.com/zupgSmU4h9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2021

