How to destroy perfectly smoked pork butt

After 11 hrs smoking this pork butt at 225F, I had to move it to the oven. My Kamado grill had finally run out of fuel.

I had misjudged the amount of time the pork would need.

Two hours after moving the pork to the oven, a probe showed 205F or so and very tender throughout. I moved pieces of it over to a bowl with my tongs. The pork tore apart as it migrated.

Delicious success!

I had already had dinner hours earlier and was exhausted, however. I covered the bowl and left it to cool a bit.

7 hours later, when my darling doggie Electra decided it was time to go outside and pee, I realized I had allowed it to cool too much for food safety purposes.