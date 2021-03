Here is the most impractical and beautiful entry so far in the YouTube genre of taking a lump of random old metal and turning it into a kitchen knife. Bismuth (melting point 271.4°C) is melted into a block, sawed into the desired knife shape, carefully re-dipped to coat it in a profusion of crystal forms, and then laboriously filed sharp. Its theoretical utility is proven, and then the virtually useless, unclaspable knife is remelted.