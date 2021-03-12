No-masker arrested for assaulting Uber driver with a caustic chemical

Malaysia King, who was recorded during a March 7 attack on a San Francisco Uber driver, was arrested on multiple charges. Her friend, Arna Kimiai, who was also in the car during the attack, said she intends to surrender to the police.

From The Grio:

In video of the incident, Kimiai is seen hitting the driver and is also believed to have sprayed him with pepper spray after he ended the trip when she refused to wear a mask. Kimiai even snatches Khadka's cellphone, coughs on him, and rips off his face mask theGRIO reported.

The San Francisco Police Department issued the following statment:

Another suspect expressed her intent through counsel late this afternoon to turn herself in.⠀The San Francisco Police Department today announced that an arrest has been made in connection with the March 7, 2021 aggravated assault and robbery of a 32-year-old Uber driver near the intersection San Bruno Avenue and Bacon Street in San Francisco's Bayview Neighborhood.⠀Police officers from the Las Vegas Police Department earlier today apprehended 24-year-old Malaysia King in connection with the incident. Another suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, remains outstanding at this time, but communicated through her legal counsel late this afternoon to the San Francisco Police Department of her intent to turn herself in soon.⠀Ms. King was arrested today on an Arrest Warrant for the following charges: assault with a caustic chemical (244 PC), assault and battery (243.3 PC), conspiracy (182 PC) and violation of health and safety code (120295 H&S).⠀ "We're glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly," said Lt. Tracy McCray, who heads the San Francisco Police Department's Robbery Detail. "The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we're committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case."⠀ This incident is STILL under investigation – we will work to release further updates as soon as they become available.