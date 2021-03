On this day in 1922, Jean-Louis Lebris de Kérouac entered this world through Lowell, MA and began to burn, burn like a fabulous yellow roman candle.



In this 1959 clip from the Steve Allen Show, Jack reads from On the Road while Allen plays some bluesy jazz lines beneath him. This appearance was to promote an album that Kerouac and Allen had just released, called Poetry for the Beat Generation.

Image: Screengrab