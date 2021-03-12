Durgod retro mechanical keyboard

The wildest courts of the kingdom of custom-designed gadgets are typically inaccessible through usual retail channels: to get the good stuff, you have to sign up for slow-burning group orders that might take months or even years to fulfill. So when I saw that Choam had this fabulously retro keyboard in stock, I impulse-bought it immediately. Nothing this beautiful can last for long when it comes to mechanical keyboards that you can simply buy and have delivered immediately.

The Durgod Fusion has a 65% layout, comes in navy blue and beige; beige and orange; or beige, red and black—mmmmm, beige— and connects via USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0 or an included wireless dongle. It is $160.

I don't know if it's actually any good, but you can order it with all the usual Cherry switches. How bad could it be? I wonder if I can fit a Pi Zero in there.

Durgod Fusion keyboard [Amazon]