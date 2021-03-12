Six deals on robot vacuums that can help get spring cleaning done right

With the start of spring just a few days away, it may be time to turn your attention to shifting the seasonal tone of your home as well.

In winter, we hunker down, nest, try to stay warm, and wait for better, warmer days ahead. In spring, we look to clear out all that junk that accumulated during the "I can't deal with this right now" months and start a new, cleaner chapter.

A robot vacuum is a big step toward adopting that fresher season, so these six robovacs, which are available for up to 69 percent off, are a great way to launch your spring.

The true calling card of the Cybovac E30 isn't just how well it cleans up your floors using super-strong suction up to 2200Pa, but the innovative way it goes about doing it. At the heart of this immaculate floor cleaner is Cybovac's trademark Gyroptic navigation system, which maps your home, then zips around in its own unique zig-zag route. You might not be able to anticipate why it scoots and shifts course the way it does, but it works, offering a 30 percent more efficient clean.

The E31 has the same Gyroptic smart navigation features and powerful suction of its younger sibling, but adds in a whole extra dimension, mopping hard surfaced floors to a sparkling shine with its 300ml water tank. The high-precision infrared sensors and anti-collision features make sure it never falls down stairs, it vacuums and mops for up to 2.5 hours, then it automatically circles back to its charging base when the battery gets low.

With the Neabot app, this ground trooper will clean your way, using a customized cleaning strategy that also monitors the cleaning status. Meanwhile, the Neabot knows you hate emptying out dirty bins once its finished its rounds, so this vacuum automatically transfers the dirt collected right into the bag-lined, auto-sealing dustbin without you even touching it. You can legitimately have the Neabot vacuum for a month, then just pop out a sealed bag of dirt and throw it away. You can also earn an extra $20 off the price of the Neabot by entering the coupon code NEABOT20 during checkout.

If you're bedeviled by all that dust that gathers under your couch or bed, the ultra-thin body of this robovac comes in very handy. This noise-free unit slips easily under your furniture to unleash its 1,600Pa suction with a larger-than-expected dust basin that needs fewer empties. And when this vac's battery falls below 20 percent, it automatically starts the recharging process all by itself.

Built for both hard surface floors and carpets, the Deebot 601 comes with a high performance cleaning system that can tackle a variety of messes. On hard floors, the Deebot follows a systematic, back-and-forth cleaning path that allows it to clean more thoroughly and efficiently while covering a larger cleaning area. It also has a max mode that effectively doubles up the cleaning power when it encounters a particularly troublesome spot that needs a clean-up. And in addition to the Ecovacs app, the Deebot can also run through your favorite home assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Pop out the vertical dustbin of your Deebot 661, slide in the water tank attachment, and suddenly, your robovac is now a robo-mopper. With the optimized navigation through the Ecovacs app, you can shift from vacuuming carpets or hard floors, to mopping with the systematic mapping abilities. And with almost two hours of cleaning time on a single charge, this unit gets the job done, then automatically heads back to base when it needs a recharge.

